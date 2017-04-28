CLEARED: Crash in Rankin County US 49 near Star

UPDATE: 04/28/2017 8:03am This incident is now cleared. At this time there is no additional information on the conditions of those involved.

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – A motorcycle and pickup truck crashed on US 49 in the Rankin County town of Star, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says both drivers involved have been taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with injuries.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

