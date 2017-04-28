Tree falls on power lines near Vardaman & Bailey

Tree hits power line near Vardaman & Bailey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Residents say high winds knocked a tree down near Vardaman Street and Bailey Avenue Friday afternoon.

The tree hit some power lines, but residents say so far, they haven’t had an outage.

A police cruiser has part of Bailey Avenue blocked off.

Use caution if you are driving in this area.

