Tree falls on power lines near Vardaman & Bailey

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Residents say high winds knocked a tree down near Vardaman Street and Bailey Avenue Friday afternoon.
The tree hit some power lines, but residents say so far, they haven’t had an outage.
A police cruiser has part of Bailey Avenue blocked off.
Use caution if you are driving in this area.
