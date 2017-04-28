Winston Medical Center reopens 3 years after tornado

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been three years since 23 tornadoes ripped through parts of Mississippi, leaving communities devastated from lives lost and buildings destroyed.

The county hardest hit by a twister on April 28, 2014, was Winston.

Officials said 10 people died in that county alone and many others were injured. More than 450 homes were damaged or destroyed in the Louisville area, and more than 20 businesses were damaged.

The Winston Medical Center had to be torn down due to the damage it sustained from the storm. We’re told this was the only hospital within a 30-mile radius of that area.

Friday, a ceremony was held for the ribbon cutting of the new facility.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and other officials attended the ceremony as the hospital staff unveiled the new $55 million health facility. Tours were also given of the state-of-the-art building.