JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police in Jackson have a woman in custody for killing her grandfather in a house fire.

JPD says that 20-year-old Tateanna Parker used gasoline to burn the house during a fight with the 66-year-old man last night.

Tommy Marshal died from fatal injuries.

The fire happened at 1716 Dixie Drive in Jackson.

Parker is now facing capital murder charges.