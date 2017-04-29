Hundreds walk for March of Dimes

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds laced up their tennis shoes Saturday morning to raise money for the March of Dimes.

Folks walked two miles around Trustmark Park in Pearl.

After the walk, different activities continued throughout the day.

The goal of the event is to raise money to improve the health of babies and holds a special place in participants’ hearts.

aliscia simon

“We are walking for my twins Madison Marie and Meyah Grace. They were born at 23 weeks premature and we are 8 months today,” says Aliscia Simon.

angela white

“We have a lot of support system, the people that came out who have not lost children or have premature children, they’ve just given us a support system because it can be anybody and we just need people like that to give us a support system,” says Angela White.

The March of Dimes Organization hopes to raise $500,000 in donations from today’s events.