Trees falls on home forcing family out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It was early Saturday morning when Shannon Taylor says her family heard a rumble, “and all of a sudden the tree just boom on the house.”

A huge tree came plunging down into her bathroom. Taylor says after crews had surveyed the damage it was much worse than she thought, “Entergy cut the power lines off said it was unstable to stay here cause the trees are on a power line.”

Taylor says she doesn’t know what might have caused the tree to split, “I mean lightning might of hit it, but we didn’t hear nothing the other day when we had the heavy rains and storms, and today there was a little bit of wind but not really anything major, it just boom happened.” And with mother nature threatening to bring storms back to the metro Taylor and her family are left with one question, “what do we do, what do we do from here.”