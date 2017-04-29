Viral video sparks protest in front of a Jackson pawn shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Top Dollar Pawn in Jackson.

It’s because of a video that’s now gone viral online. It appears to be a pawn shop employee hitting a man.

“We demand that they be fired immediately we want them fired immediately if not we will shut this store down,” says Stanley Wesley. He’s over the Respect Our Black Dollars movement in Jackson and is standing of support of Tramaury Barnes.

Barnes is the man filming the incident on Facebook Live. He says he was trying to buy back an item but was denied. That’s when things took a turn for the worst.

“I want everybody to come out I want the whole world to see this because we’re making history you know what I’m saying it’s sad that something like this had to happen but we’re making history, and we’re all coming together,” says Barnes.

WJTV crews wanted to ask Barnes more about why he was taking the video in the first place. We were told he would only be discussing the support from the community. Our crews attempted to speak with the owner of Top Dollar Pawn but were turned away.

Barnes says he filed a police report. A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department says they were contacted. According to police, the men at Top Dollar Pawn Shop are pressing charges as well.