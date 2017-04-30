Breaking: Pedestrian hit and killed by a car in Copiah County

COPIAH CO. Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms a man was hit and killed overnight in Copiah County.

Troopers received a call around 1:37 Sunday morning, about a vehicle verses pedestrian on I-55 northbound near Wesson.

A vehicle was traveling northbound when a male pedestrian entered the northbound lanes of I-55 and was struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The name of the man killed will not be released until family is contacted.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest information as it develops.