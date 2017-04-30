Child electrocuted after touching live wire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Emergency officials are confirming that a child has been electrocuted in Rankin County, Mississippi.

A seven-year-old child touched a live wire and was electrocuted.

The child’s mother is a nurse and emergency measures were immediately employed.

Emergency responders are on the scene. The child’s condition is unknown but WJTV is told that CPR is being administered.

