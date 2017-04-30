Child electrocuted after touching live wire in Rankin County

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Emergency officials are confirming that a child has been electrocuted in Rankin County, Mississippi.

A seven-year-old child touched a live wire and was electrocuted.

The child’s mother is a nurse and emergency measures were immediately employed.

Emergency responders are on the scene.  The child’s condition is unknown but WJTV is told that CPR is being administered.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s