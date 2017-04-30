Child killed after electric shock when grabbing golf cart charger

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 3:47pm: Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke confirms the seven-year-old passed away from his injuries. In a written statement authorities said that , “Out of respect to this young man and his family, we will not be releasing his name at this time. Our prayers will be with his family…Please respect their privacy at this time.”

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:52pm Undersheriff Raymond Duke with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement about this morning’s incident:

“Sunday morning around 1030 a.m., a 911 call was placed from Thornton Place, south of Brandon on Hwy 18, in reference to a seven year old male being accidentally electrocuted. According to witness statements, the victim and other juveniles were outside playing after a rainstorm. The victim was attempting to unplug a charger for a golf cart when he fell to the ground. The other juveniles ran to get help from the victim’s mother, who is a nurse. It is unclear at this time if the ground itself was charged, due to a lightning strike, or if the juvenile received a shock while trying to disconnect the charger. None of the other juveniles were affected, leading first responders to believe the shock was from the golf cart charger. First Responders arrived on scene and continued CPR. The victim was taken via Pafford to Blair E. Batson for treatment.”

The juvenile was in critical condition when transported from the scene. We will not release his identity at this time due to his age.

Our prayers are with him, his family and the medical personnel working on his behalf.”

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Emergency officials are confirming that a child has been electrocuted in Rankin County, Mississippi.

A seven-year-old child touched a live wire and was electrocuted. The incident occurred in the Brandon area which was under both severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings earlier this morning.

Emergency responders are on the scene. The child’s condition is unknown but WJTV is told that CPR is being administered.

