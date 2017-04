DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A curfew will be in effect starting at 8pm Sunday evening.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop D, the curfew will expire at 6am.

There is extensive damage in Durant because of Sunday’s severe weather.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting multiple homes damaged, trees and power lines down.

Interstate 55 southbound was closed briefly for tree debris on the road.

Due to extensive storm damage in Durant, there will be a mandatory curfew that will go into effect from 8pm until 6am Until further notice. pic.twitter.com/UlDks46GH1 — MHP Greenwood (@MHPTroopD) April 30, 2017