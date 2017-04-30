People celebrate ‘International Table Top Day’ in Clinton

By Published: Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — People came out to Clinton to show off their love for table top games Saturday.

It was all part of a celebration of International Table Top Day.

“In 2012 International Table Top Day became a thing,” said Organizer Mark Rhodes. “It was just a day every year for people to get together and play board games, card games, table top miniatures, anything that brings people together and makes new friends and introduces people to a new game.”

Last year organizers say they got about 90 people to come out and play. They planned on getting 200 this year.

