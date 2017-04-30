Person struck by lightning in Jefferson Davis County

PRENTISS, Mississippi (WJTV) – A person has been struck by lightning in the Jefferson Davis County town of Prentiss, Mississippi.

Authorities with the Emergency Management Agency inn Jefferson Davis county have confirmed the incident to WJTV.

The identity and condition of the person has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

