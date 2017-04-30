Yazoo County School District Closed Monday

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Yazoo County School District is closed on Monday, May 1, 2017.

According to a posting on the Yazoo County School District’s Facebook page there will be no school on Monday because of downed trees and power lines, and a “widespread loss of electricity.”

The posting will be updated to include additional closures if and when they are announced for Monday.

