Yazoo County School District Closed Monday

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Yazoo County School District is closed on Monday, May 1, 2017.

According to a posting on the Yazoo County School District’s Facebook page there will be no school on Monday because of downed trees and power lines, and a “widespread loss of electricity.”

The posting will be updated to include additional closures if and when they are announced for Monday.

