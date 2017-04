ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, there are several trees down around the Natchez area. Power lines are also down.

We’re told that there are at least four roads closed in Adams County because of severe weather:

Bourke Road, Cloverdale Road, Lower Woodville Road and Government Fleet Road.

WJTV is working to get more information on damage reports in this area.