Storm Damage in Flora where a possible tornado touched down

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm chasers are confirming a tornado touched down in this area earlier this morning.

A roof from a restaurant was ripped off and landed on another structure.

Our crews spoke with a man who was sleeping in the building when it happened, he wasn’t hurt.

The mayor is out surveying damage, he tells us downtown Flora has the most damage. This Includes the roof of the old water tower being ripped off.

He also says the 2 people were injured due to wrecks caused by the storm.

He says Entergy is on scene as all electricity is out in the area.

Mdot is headed to highway 49.

WJTV crews are in the area working to get more information.