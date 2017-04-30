Storm damage, one fatality reported in Mississippi

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:16pm One weather-related death has been confirmed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. It occurred in Holmes County near Durant.

There has been one death reported by @MSEMA from Holmes County near Durant from the severe weather and two other injuries in the state. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) April 30, 2017

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:07pm Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Melinda McGrath is advising drivers to stay aware of road conditions as crews continue to work to remove debris on and near roadways.

.@MississippiDOT crews are responding to debris on #MShwys due to severe #mswx. Stay aware of road conditions at https://t.co/XHDmXPHi5k. pic.twitter.com/kQ4e4rTCbZ — Melinda McGrath (@McGrathMDOT) April 30, 2017

The Emergency Management Agency in Warren County is asking residents to avoid the North Washington Street Area.

WARREN COUNTY EMA: Asking folks to avoid North Washington Street area — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) April 30, 2017

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:03pm WJTV”s Margaret-Ann Carter reports a tractor trailer is off of the road and in the median by the Bolton Road Exit near mile marker 27. It does not appear to be affecting traffic at the moment.

Original Story: (WJTV) – Reports of storm damage are pouring in throughout Mississippi.

There are numerous reports of damage at Holmes Community College in Goodman. Trees and powers lines there are down, affecting residents and area traffic.

Here is video from Holmes County courtesy of WJTV’s Donesha Aldridge:

Continuing Storm Coverage:

Warren County Storm Damage and Water Rescue

