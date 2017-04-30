Storm damage, one fatality reported in Mississippi

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Katey Roh, WJTV

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:16pm One weather-related death has been confirmed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.  It occurred in Holmes County near Durant.

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:07pm Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Melinda McGrath is advising drivers to stay aware of road conditions as crews continue to work to remove debris on and near  roadways.

 

 

The Emergency Management Agency in Warren County is asking residents to avoid the North Washington Street Area.

UPDATE: 04/30/2017 12:03pm WJTV”s Margaret-Ann Carter reports a tractor trailer is off of the road and in the median by the Bolton Road Exit near mile marker 27.  It does not appear to be affecting traffic at the moment.

Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

 

Original Story:
(WJTV) – Reports of storm damage are pouring in throughout Mississippi.

There are numerous reports of damage at Holmes Community College in Goodman.  Trees and powers lines there are down, affecting residents and area traffic.

Here is video from Holmes County courtesy of WJTV’s Donesha Aldridge:

 

