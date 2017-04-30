Tornado warnings issued for several counties

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – **LAST UPDATED AT 7:35**

Three separate tornado warnings have been issued.

One tornado warning is in Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo County. There has been an observed tornado. This tornado warning is in effect until 8:15 AM.

The second tornado warning is in Claiborne, Hinds and Warren County. This will last until 8:30 AM.

The third tornado warning is in effect for Claiborne, Copiah and Jefferson County until 8 AM.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another tornado warning has been issued for Warren County, including the Vicksburg area. This warning is in effect until 7:45AM Sunday.

Stay weather aware with WJTV. We will continue to update you with the latest online and on Facebook and Twitter.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the state.

The tornado warning for Adams County is over.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National weather service has issued a tornado warning for Adams County until 7 AM Sunday.

The main concern is heavy winds and flying debris. The potential for hail is strong in the Natchez area.

The storm is expected to head into Jefferson County soon.

Chief Meteorologist, Ken South is in the studio tracking weather. Please get to your safe spot which should be a low lying area. If you are in a mobile home you should try to get to a lower lying place.

