Warren County Storm Damage and water rescue

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We are getting several reports of storm damage in Warren County.

Sheriff Martin Pace confirms there are several trees down across the area.

He also says there is standing water and mud on hwy 80 between Vicksburg and Bovina, This is an area he says floods all of the time.

John Elfer with Warren County EMA confirms one water rescue this morning.

He says crews helped rescue a three year old and a father near Sky Farms Ave. He provided these pictures.

Elfer says the person was attempting to drive through standing water. Thankfully no one was injured.

He is warning people to stay away from North Washington Road.

Edwin Green sent us these pictures taken at 7:20 this morning on Clay Street.

Stay Safe!

