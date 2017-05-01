Bryant expected to sign State of Emergency for areas hit by severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant is expected to sign a State of Emergency on the severe storms that passed through Mississippi on Sunday.

Bryant and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to give updates about damage assessments and cleanup efforts that are happening throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said four EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Hinds County. Surveyors will also assess damage in other areas over the next few days.

Two people died Sunday as a result of the storms.

A 7-year-old was electrocuted in Rankin County while unplugging a golf cart charger. The other death was reported in Holmes County. According to the family members of the victim, Carlton Hurt died after a tree fell on his home, causing a beam to fall on top of him.

The community is coming together in Homles county to try and clear this road..they say they have a lot of work ahead of them. This is hwy 14 pic.twitter.com/IS3ds83QPF — Katey Roh (@kateyroh_tv12) April 30, 2017