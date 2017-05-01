Dallas police: Paramedic shot, undergoing surgery

UPDATE: 05/01/2017 1:24pm – DALLAS (AP) – Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy just east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell released a statement saying “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

