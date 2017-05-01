Education startups challenge traditional path to a career

Maria Danilova, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this photo taken April 27, 2017, founder Adam Braun, right, leads a meeting mapping out growth strategy at MissionU in San Francisco. MissionU, which began accepting its first applications last month, offers a one-year program in data analytics and business intelligence with an upfront tuition of $0. As part of a income-sharing agreement, MissionU students will be giving back 15 percent of their salary for three years after graduation, given that they make at least $50,000 per year. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education startups are offering alternatives to traditional college education. But some experts are cautioning that most of those seeking a good job will still need a college degree from an established institution.

With college costs rising steadily and with more courses available online for free, some observers are beginning to question the need for lectures on Greek philosophy.

Founders of education startups promote options like boot camps and one- or two-year tracks. They say there are other ways of giving students a more relevant education in today’s job market, and at a lower price.

The counter argument is that a narrow, practical education geared toward a specific field in demand today could leave a person unprepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

 

