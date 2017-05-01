Education startups challenge traditional path to a career

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education startups are offering alternatives to traditional college education. But some experts are cautioning that most of those seeking a good job will still need a college degree from an established institution.

With college costs rising steadily and with more courses available online for free, some observers are beginning to question the need for lectures on Greek philosophy.

Founders of education startups promote options like boot camps and one- or two-year tracks. They say there are other ways of giving students a more relevant education in today’s job market, and at a lower price.

The counter argument is that a narrow, practical education geared toward a specific field in demand today could leave a person unprepared for the jobs of tomorrow.