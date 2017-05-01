Flonzie Brown-Wright honored by FBI for service to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Director James B. Comey recognized the recipients of the 2016 Director’s Community Leadership Award on Friday.

The honorees are selected by their area FBI field office. They demonstrate outstanding contributions to their local communities through service.

From the Jackson Division, Flonzie Brown-Wright was honored for civil rights advocacy. The FBI said Brown-Wright has more than 53 years of service to the community.

She helped feed and house more than 3,000 civil rights marchers on the walk from Memphis to Jackson at the request of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

She also became the first Black woman to hold a public office in Mississippi since Reconstruction.

“This year’s honorees have distinguished themselves in remarkable ways through their hard work, their leadership, and their strength of character,” said Director Comey. “Time and again, today’s award recipients have put others before themselves.”