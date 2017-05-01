JPD: 11 arrested in connection with drugs, prostituion

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police arrested 11 people during a special  operation on drugs and prostitution.

JPD said the “Backpage” website was used during the operation. The website is used for soliciting prostitution.

The 11 arrested are facing charges for having drugs, weapons, and for the solicitation of prostitution. JPD said a runaway juvenile was located and charged.

Police are urging residents not to use this website due to the crimes associated with it. Police said there have been robbery and kidnapping investigations

 

