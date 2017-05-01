JPD: 11 arrested in connection with drugs, prostitution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police arrested 11 people during a special operation on drugs and prostitution.

JPD said the “Backpage” website was used during the operation. The website is used for soliciting prostitution.

The 11 arrested are facing charges for having drugs, weapons, and for the solicitation of prostitution. JPD said a runaway juvenile was located and charged.

Police are urging residents not to use this website due to the crimes associated with it. Police said there had been robbery and kidnapping investigations that stemmed from using the website.

Backpage arrests and public service advisory pic.twitter.com/U1vO0BSfht — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 1, 2017

April 27-28 special operation concentrating on the Backpage website netted 11 arrests for prostitution, drugs and weapons charges. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 1, 2017