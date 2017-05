JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Javancy Jones signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Click the video above to hear about his pre-draft experience with Arizona and why they were a favorite place of his. In the video below, Jones explains the frustration of watching the draft and not hearing his name called.

In the tweet below, hear from Jones on the frustration he felt not hearing his name called while watching the draft. Minicamp is May 12-14.

WATCH: @TheRealJavJones never watched NFL Draft until this year. When he didn't hear his name called, was happy to hear from the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/mSScd795fq — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) May 1, 2017