MS Most Wanted

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.
The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 20-year-old Houston Harrell is wanted for business burglary and conspiracy to commit business burglary. Houston’s last known address was on Circle Drive West in Brandon.
- 36-year-old Alan Lynn Thibodeaux is wanted for domestic aggravated assault. His last known address was on Briarhill Road in Florence.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two people, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
