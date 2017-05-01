NWS Jackson: 4 tornadoes touched down in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson said four tornadoes touched down in Hinds County on Sunday.

The NWS ranked each in Hinds County EF-1 tornadoes.

NWS said the first tornado hit Learned with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour. Trees and power lines were brought down during the storm. The twister was 6.16 miles long and 150 yards wide, experts said.

The second tornado ripped through Bolton with winds as high as 110 miles per hour. Some homes suffered roof damage, and many trees fell during the storm. NWS said the tornado was about 0.5 miles wide and the length was 12.7 miles.

The third one hit near the town of Terry with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour. It was 1.1 miles long with a width of 90 yards. The storm damaged a horse trailer, a shed, and uprooted some trees.

The last twister in Hinds County was located west of Clinton. It had maximum winds of 100 miles per hour, was about 500 yards wide, 2.1 miles long. Surveyors said there was a lot of tree damage and a semi-truck rolled over.

Surveyors will be out for the next few days examining damage in other counties.

More pics from Bolton MS where an EF1 tornado touched down yesterday. Metal roofing torn off of buildings and sheds @WJTV pic.twitter.com/d1lZmFoFJN — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) May 1, 2017

Pictures right outside of Bolton city limits where a confirmed EF1 tornado touched down yesterday @WJTV massive trees snapped in half pic.twitter.com/mId4a6Khhh — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) May 1, 2017

So far, 4 EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed with Sunday morning's storms. Here is a path map for those tornadoes (all in Hinds Co). pic.twitter.com/pTpgJqBwPm — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) May 1, 2017

Here is a map of storms reports received yesterday. If you haven't already, please share reports from your location of damage/hail/flooding. pic.twitter.com/6gIsVLuYJw — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) May 1, 2017