NWS Jackson: 4 tornadoes touched down in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson said four tornadoes touched down in Hinds County on Sunday.
The NWS ranked each in Hinds County EF-1 tornadoes.
NWS said the first tornado hit Learned with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour. Trees and power lines were brought down during the storm. The twister was 6.16 miles long and 150 yards wide, experts said.
The second tornado ripped through Bolton with winds as high as 110 miles per hour. Some homes suffered roof damage, and many trees fell during the storm. NWS said the tornado was about 0.5 miles wide and the length was 12.7 miles.
The third one hit near the town of Terry with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour. It was 1.1 miles long with a width of 90 yards. The storm damaged a horse trailer, a shed, and uprooted some trees.
The last twister in Hinds County was located west of Clinton. It had maximum winds of 100 miles per hour, was about 500 yards wide, 2.1 miles long. Surveyors said there was a lot of tree damage and a semi-truck rolled over.
Surveyors will be out for the next few days examining damage in other counties.