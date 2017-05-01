Primary Election Day Reminders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Tuesday, May 2 is Election Day for many cities in the Metro area.

The Secretary of State’s Office has some Election Day reminders.

Polls open for 2017 Municipal Primary Elections at 7 a.m. Mississippians can cast a ballot for municipal candidates seeking party nomination for municipal offices.Polls close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

“This is where the rubber meets the road. If you are concerned about policy-making and decisions directly impacting your daily life, including your roads, garbage pick-up, or street lights, I urge you to cast a ballot in your precinct tomorrow,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

Municipal Primary Elections are conducted by political parties and municipal election officials.

The Secretary of State’s Office will have 15 observers in 24 municipalities across the State.

Problems at the polls observed by Secretary of State staff or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the proper municipal election officials or authorities. The Secretary of State’s staff has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.

Other important information for Election Day includes:

Polling Place Location : A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.

: A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days (5 p.m. on May 9, 2017) after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days (5 p.m. on May 9, 2017) after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov. Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.