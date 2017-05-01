Roof blown off home in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — People in Yazoo County are working to clean up after this weekend’s storms left a big mess.



Homeowner Gary Peitz says he couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the roof of his guest home blown off after the storms. He said a renter was inside the home at the time

“He was getting ready for church yesterday morning,” he said. “He saw this big tree out here fall. He continued to get ready for church then began to get wet. He looked up, and there was no roof.”

Pieces of the tin roof are scattered along the downed trees on Black Jack Road. Peitz says he’s owned the property since 198, but it’s been around since the 50’s.

The homeowner is not sure how much the damages will cost, but he plans to rebuild.