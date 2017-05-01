Tree falls on home in Pickens during severe weather

PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) — People in Holmes County are just beginning the cleanup phase after Sunday’s storms ripped through the area.

One of the hardest hit areas was Durant where a possible tornado claimed the life of one man.

People who have driven down Highway 51 said it looks like the entire town of Durant was flattened. There are trees down, power lines down, homes and businesses destroyed.

Greenwood Utilities was out Monday along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation working to repair some damage.

Pickens was another area damaged in Holmes County. There were countless trees down along Highway 17.

Several of those trees that had been uprooted and thrown onto people’s homes.

WJTV spoke with one woman who says she and her husband were sitting in the living room when she heard the tree start to crack and by the time they ran to the bedroom the tree was inside their home.

She says she’s lucky to be alive.