US consumer spending flat for second month in March 2017

Martin Crutsinger, Economics Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this March 3, 2017, photo, a woman works with fabric at 99Degrees Custom, an apparel manufacturer specializing in sewn and bonded sports and activewear, in Lawrence, Mass. According to information released Thursday, March 30, 2017, by the Commerce Department, the U.S. economy grew at a slightly faster rate in the fourth quarter than earlier estimates, as consumers ramped up spending that’s expected to fuel growth throughout 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumers cut back sharply in spending on durable goods such as autos in March, leaving overall spending unchanged for a second straight month. The slowdown in consumer activity was a major reason overall economic growth slowed so sharply in the winter.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending was unchanged in March after also being flat in February and posting only a modest rise of 0.2 percent in January. For the January-March quarter the sharp slowdown in consumer spending was a key reason growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed to an annual rate of just 0.7 percent, the poorest performance in three years.

Economists believe growth will bounce back in the current April-June period, helped by continued strong job gains, rising wages and increased consumer confidence.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s