WJTV’s Beth Alexander speaks with Jackson’s 2017 mayoral candidates

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – WJTV 12 asked all eleven mayoral candidates on the ballot in the May 2nd primary what they would do about some of the most pressing issues in the city of Jackson. Those questions are: “How do you plan to pay for needed improvements to infrastructure? How do you plan to reduce violent crime in the city?” and “Do you think the perception of the City of Jackson needs to change, and if so, how will you make the change?”

We met with all 11 candidates and conducted the interview at the location of their choice. The unedited responses to each question can be found on this page. Along with the answers to our questions, you’ll find a link the most recent campaign finance report forms, where applicable, for each candidate and a link to the official website or social media page of each candidate.

The candidates are listed below in alphabetical order.

Ronnie Crudup Jr.

Ronnie Crudup, Jr. (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_d9b0dd8bca864791b850284abbc73e64.pdf

WEBSITE: https://www.crudupformayor.com/meet-ronnie

Sidney Gladney

Sidney Gladney (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_c0715471399d4f11892ea5ae1f8e2998.pdf

WEBSITE:http://www.gladneyformayor.com/index.html

Robert Graham

Robert Graham (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_b72bb37500b84734b6b7ca02f70aa975.pdf

WEBSITE: https://www.grahamformayor2017.com/

John Hohrn

John Horhn (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_bc692dfae1494da3ae9e7020000d506f.pdf

WEBSITE: http://johnforjackson.com/

Monroe Jackson

Monroe Jackson, Sr. (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_06a9dafdb9a24370b42bd094f438619c.pdf

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015894584691&lst=1286160134%3A100015894584691%3A1493395894&sk=about§ion=year-overviews&pnref=about

Jessie Jones

Jessie Jones (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: N/A

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015813288377

Chokwe Lumumba

Chokwe Lumumba (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: N/A

WEBSITE: http://www.lumumbaformayor.com/

Brian Reynolds

Brian H. Reynolds (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: N/A

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/pg/breynoldsformayorJacskon/about/?ref=page_internal

Walter Slone

Walter R. Slone, Sr. (R)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: N/A

WEBSITE: N/A

Jason Wells

Jason D. Wells (R)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: N/A

WEBSITE: http://www.wellsformayor.com/

Tony Yarber

Tony Yarber (D)

4/25/2017 CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORT: https://media.wix.com/ugd/3ac5ae_2e8a448728f44a5e867d78fce16ff76e.pdf

WEBSITE: yarberforjackson.com