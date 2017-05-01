Woman charged with murder after grandfather burned to death in Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is charged in connection with the burning death of her grandfather.

Jackson Police said 20-year-old Tateanna Parker is charged with capital murder for the arson death of 66-year-old Tommy Marshall.

The incident happened Thursday night on Dixie Drive.

Police said Parker allegedly used gasoline to burn the home during an argument which led to Marshall’s death.

JPD said this is the 22nd homicide for 2017.

Parker allegedly used gasoline to burn the residence during an argument causing fatal injuries to Marshall. 22nd homicide for 2017. https://t.co/ETtGkUiWsK — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 29, 2017

Tateanna Parker-20 charged w/ Capital Murder for the arson death of her grandfather, Tommy Marshal-66 last night at 1716 Dixie Dr. pic.twitter.com/HzVqBvqj8h — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 29, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.