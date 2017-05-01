Woman charged with murder after grandfather burned to death in Jackson home

Tateanna Parker (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is charged in connection with the burning death of her grandfather.

Jackson Police said 20-year-old Tateanna Parker is charged with capital murder for the arson death of 66-year-old Tommy Marshall.

The incident happened Thursday night on Dixie Drive.

Police said Parker allegedly used gasoline to burn the home during an argument which led to Marshall’s death.

JPD said this is the 22nd homicide for 2017.

