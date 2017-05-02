Chemical spill on I-20 in Warren County; Drivers avoid this area

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Highway Patrol says there’s a chemical spill at the westbound scales on I-20 in Warren County.

Authorities said sodium hydroxide is leaking. Drivers will need to avoid this area.

I-20 westbound from the Edwards exit and the Bovina exit will be closed until further notice. MHP also said I-20 eastbound is closed from US 61.

