Chemical spill on I-20 in Warren County; Drivers avoid this area

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Highway Patrol says there’s a chemical spill at the westbound scales on I-20 in Warren County.

Authorities said sodium hydroxide is leaking. Drivers will need to avoid this area.

I-20 westbound from the Edwards exit and the Bovina exit will be closed until further notice. MHP also said I-20 eastbound is closed from US 61.

@MississippiDOT I 20 W/B from Edwards Exit and Bovina Exit will be closed for till further. No detours as of yet AVOID AREA… — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 2, 2017

@MississippiDOT Chemical spill at the W/B scales on I 20 in Warren Co. Sodium Hydroxide leaking. I 20 E/B from US 61 will be closed. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 2, 2017

