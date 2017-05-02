Credit rater warns on Mississippi, citing economy and taxes

The Associated Press Published:

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Another credit rating agency is warning that the financial outlook for Mississippi government finances is weakening.

Standard & Poor’s Financial Services on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for state government credit rating to negative from stable.

S&P didn’t actually cut Mississippi’s debt ratings, but warned that it could later, saying it expects a budget squeeze to continue because of slow economic growth while tax cuts eat into state revenue.

The agency also cites the unfunded liability of the Public Employees Retirement System, which could require higher contributions from state and local governments to close the gap.

Fitch Ratings lowered Mississippi’s credit rating by a notch in August.

Moody’s Investors Service issued a warning in July similar to S&P’s action, cutting the outlook to negative but not lowering the credit rating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s