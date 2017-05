DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) — Durant Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

The schools have been closed due to the severe weather that passed through the area on Sunday.

One person died in Holmes County during the storms.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.