Elections: Voting map of ward boundaries in Ridgeland, Mississippi

Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV Map Courtesy: City of Ridgeland (Ridgeland, Mississippi)

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) – Officials are working to alleviate confusion in the city of Ridgeland, Mississippi.  

City elections are may be held in a different precinct from where county elections were held in 2016.

The City of Ridgeland has provided a map which details where voters should be casting their ballots:

