Elections: Voting map of ward boundaries in Ridgeland, Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) – Officials are working to alleviate confusion in the city of Ridgeland, Mississippi.
City elections are may be held in a different precinct from where county elections were held in 2016.
The City of Ridgeland has provided a map which details where voters should be casting their ballots:
