Ex-officer to plead guilty in fleeing black motorist’s death

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Michael Slager, center, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department during a break in the jury deliberations in his trial, in Charleston, S.C. 2015 was supposed to be the uneasy year in South Carolina. The state was stunned by a videotaped police shooting of a fleeing black motorist, nine churchgoers killed in a hate crime, and a billion-dollar flood.(AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed as he ran from a 2015 traffic stop.

A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday also shows state prosecutors are dropping a pending murder charge against Slager. The AP obtained the agreement from a lawyer familiar with the case who didn’t want to talk publicly before it was finalized.

Slager was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for motions ahead of his federal trial planned for later this month in the death of Walter Scott.

A bystander captured Scott’s shooting on cellphone video, viewed millions of times.

Slager’s first trial on state murder charges ended in a hung jury.

 

