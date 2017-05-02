Former Federal Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Bribery

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A former federal corrections officer from Madison County, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour, to bribery.

According to Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour, 26-year-old Julius Pearson allegedly began smuggling tobacco into the Federal Prison in Yazoo County where he was employed as a corrections officer.

Barbour said Pearson was paid approximately $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering the tobacco to inmates inside the facility.

Pearson will be sentenced on August 15, 2017, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.