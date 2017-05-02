Homes damaged in Claiborne County during storm

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Claiborne County residents are still cleaning up after Sunday’s severe weather.

According to the Claiborne County Emergency Management Agency, one home was destroyed, and another 25 homes were damaged. We’re also told about six mobile homes were also damaged during the storm.

“I just heard a lot of noise and I got my kids up and by the time we got in the closet it hit, and it slung the house sideways,” said Santraila Epps.

“There are some areas that’s within the county that we’re still have not been able to get on the roads, the road department, its crews are out still cutting through those areas,” said Marvin Ratliff, the county EOC Director.

Officials said Port Gibson High School also sustained some damage. School has been canceled for students at all three Claiborne County Public Schools.