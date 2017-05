JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber is putting his support behind Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

With 60 percent of precincts reporting, the incumbent decided to concede in the Democratic Primary.

At that time Yarber was in fourth place and Lumumba was leading with 54 percent of the votes.

Get live updates on the mayoral race and others on WJTV.com

Tony Yarber concedes. Says he will support Lumumba for mayor of Jackson. — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) May 3, 2017