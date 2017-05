PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Jake Windham has beat the incumbent Mayor Brad Rogers in the Republican Primary for the City of Pearl.

Windham will have to face the Democratic nominee in the General Election.

Get more results here on WJTV.com.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.