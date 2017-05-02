John Horhn, Robert Graham put support behind Lumumba

By Published: Updated:
Chokwe A. Lumumba ( Photo from Lumumba's Facebook page)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Senator John Horhn and Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham are putting their support behind Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Lumumba is leading the Democratic Primary in the Jackson mayoral race.

Below is a statement from Graham:

“First of all I’d like to congratulate Attorney Chokwe Lumumba, on taking this very important step on becoming Jackson’s next mayor. Mr. Lumumba ran a good race based upon his vison for Jackson’s future and advancement. I want to offer my full support in my capacity as Hinds County Supervisor to insure that our city continues to move forward.”

Get election results here. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s