JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba is leading the Democratic Primary for the Jackson Mayoral Race.

With 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Lumumba has 55 percent of the votes.

Several others running against Lumumba, including Incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber conceded Tuesday night. The Democratic nominee will have to face Republican nominee in the June race.

Final results for #jacksonelections. The only runoff will be Ward 6, between Slaughter and Banks for councilman. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/RDqaU3ekJ0 — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 3, 2017