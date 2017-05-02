Missing pollbook pages at Byram precincts; Low voter turnout across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Secretary of State’s Office said they received reports of missing pollbook pages in precincts at Byram and Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said the pollbook was printed by the Hinds County Election Commission.

Citizens who are not listed in the pollbook have been asked to cast an affidavit ballot.

Hosemann said they’ve also said there was a low voter turnout as of late Tuesday morning.

Officials alsocall volume into the Election Hotline had also been low. Many of the calls were about polling place location or authorized pollwatchers requesting general guidance on conduct at polling places.

“Governance begins at the ballot box,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “The primary today and the general election in June will determine the future of our communities, so I hope we will see traffic at the polls pick up into the afternoon.”

Voters must cast a ballot in the precinct which is associated with their current municipal residence. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Voters standing in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to vote.

Problems at the polls or other questions should be directed to the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at (800) 829-6786 or the respective Municipal Clerk’s Office.