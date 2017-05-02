Police investigate beauty supply break-in on Meadowbrook

WJTV Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent break-in at a beauty supplies warehouse on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

Among the items allegedly taken were cash, a safe, and hair.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene and is working with authorities to get more information.

No suspects have yet been identified.  The exact time of the break-in has not yet been released.

 

