Police investigate beauty supply break-in on Meadowbrook

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent break-in at a beauty supplies warehouse on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson, Mississippi.
Among the items allegedly taken were cash, a safe, and hair.
WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene and is working with authorities to get more information.
No suspects have yet been identified. The exact time of the break-in has not yet been released.
