Police investigate beauty supply break-in on Meadowbrook

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent break-in at a beauty supplies warehouse on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

Among the items allegedly taken were cash, a safe, and hair.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene and is working with authorities to get more information.

No suspects have yet been identified. The exact time of the break-in has not yet been released.

Thieves broke into the Beauty supplies warehouse through this hole- they stole cash, a safe and hair. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/pmzxxI1EKA — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) May 2, 2017

