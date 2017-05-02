Power outages along I-220 corridor in Hinds County

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Lights on I-220 between mile marker 8 and 5 are not functioning. Approximately 56 homes in the area surrounding that roadway are without power.

According to a note on Entergy’s website the electricity was knocked out because of “extensive damage.” Crews from Entergy are working to restore power.

