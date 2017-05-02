Puckett Police seeks identity of man in connection with theft investigation

PUCKETT, Miss. (WJTV) — The Puckett Police Department needs your help identifying the person driving this car.

According to the police department, batteries were stolen from the Highway 18 recycling.

Police are looking for the person who is driving the car in the photo.

Anyone with information about the male driver, call the police.

