TRAFFIC: Delays I-55 northbound in Hinds County

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 05/02/2017 8:46am Delays along I-55 at Savannah Street and Daniel Lake Boulevard are now estimated as being 50 minutes.

UPDATE: 05/02/2017 8:32am The crash that caused delays on I-20 westbound has been cleared.  Delays along I-55 at Savannah Street are approximately one hour in duration.

UPDATE: 05/02/2017 8:05am Delays along I-55 northbound are now estimated as being approximately 40 minutes long.  Delays along I-20 westbound are approximately 50 minutes.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – All northbound lanes of traffic are blocked on I-55 at Savannah Street and Daniel Lake Boulevard near Exit 90A in Hinds County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that area delays are approximately 55 minutes in duration.  Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution if in the area.

MDOT I-55, I-20 05022017

 

There are also delays along I-20 before I-55 southbound at Exit 44.  Delays westbound are estimated at one hour.

The exact nature of the incidents causing the delays is not known at this time.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

 

 

